Vikings that code

After years of running away from the pen tool in Illustrator, I finally had to suck it up and learn how to use it to make some t-shirts for my development team (funny what gets you learning, right?).

Decided to start with some easy shapes, minimal outlining, and a neutral color palette to generate this little Viking working at a computer.

So here you have it: my very first illustration :)

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
