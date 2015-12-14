Michael Buchino

Postermongers

Michael Buchino
Michael Buchino
  • Save
Postermongers vector rgb illustration poster tears sweat blood tack thumb tack
Download color palette

It takes a lot of blood, sweat and tears before you can pin up a well-made poster.

Concept, art direction, design: Julia McNamara
Design: Michael Buchino

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Michael Buchino
Michael Buchino

More by Michael Buchino

View profile
    • Like