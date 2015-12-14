T-Shirt Project Explanation:http://jctecklenburg.com/the-t-shirt-project/

T-Shirt Project Day 10. A bit late with this one, but I had some dynamic fun with it anyways. I forgot to leave a compositing null for the text, so it’s hand tracked and kind of rough. Still a fun an interesting little gif to make.

Link to this ThinkGeek Shirt here: http://www.thinkgeek.com/product/1cb5/

I am not affiliated with ThinkGeek in any way though they seem like awesome people. The original design is not my own. This is a personal animation project.

Blog: http://jctecklenburg.com/i-win-thinkgeek/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pikero24/status/676578150373986309