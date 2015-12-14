Waldo Broodrÿk

Daily UI #006: User Profile

Today's challenge was to make a User Profile. This one is 100% responsive and built in Webflow. Stock Image courtesy of Pexels. :)

View The Responsive Profile

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
