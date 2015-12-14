Rachel of PROCESS/PROGRESS

Corner of Felix Beltran Lecture Poster

Corner of Felix Beltran Lecture Poster create print lecture graphic design design poster
Top left corner of a lecture poster I did for Félix Beltrán at Otis College of Art and Design in 2013.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
