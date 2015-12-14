Joey Sanistam

C3PO

C3PO movie popcorn gold robot cartoon vector c3po illustration starwars
C3PO can't wait for the new Star Wars either!

Haven't posted or illustrated in a while but Star Wars inspired me I guess (:

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
