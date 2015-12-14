Patrick Dias
Campfire

New Beginnings. Welcome Syrian Refugees!

Patrick Dias
Campfire
Patrick Dias for Campfire
Hire Us
  • Save
New Beginnings. Welcome Syrian Refugees! canada motion graphics bird travel plane illustration refugee syria toronto
Download color palette

Our home is your home!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Campfire
Campfire
Hire Us

More by Campfire

View profile
    • Like