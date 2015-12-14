Jesse Rogers

Amazon Gift Card Illustration

Amazon Gift Card Illustration illustration layout logo brand typography amazon halftone gift card
Threw this together for an email blast. Thought it'd be a good excuse to play with subtle halftone gradient shading.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
