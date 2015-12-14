Roscoe Tsalacopoulos
Envato

Envato Community Badges - Marketplaces

Roscoe Tsalacopoulos
Envato
Roscoe Tsalacopoulos for Envato
  • Save
Envato Community Badges - Marketplaces green minimal gif flat design icon clean badge vector illustration
Download color palette

One more Envato community badge.

This one is earned when an author has an item for sale on one of our 8 marketplaces. They get the higher level badge depending on how many marketplaces they sell on.

To see the newly designed badges go here

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Envato
Envato

More by Envato

View profile
    • Like