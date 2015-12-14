Waters 🐟

Day Three

Waters 🐟
Waters 🐟
  • Save
Day Three matlab daily sketch redesign icon
Download color palette

98 days icon redesign practice: Day three Matlab
redesign matlab's icon is really hard, if you have a good idea, i'm glad to discuss with you ;-)

Matlab.icns

You can find all icons in this Martin's Icon Redesign

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Waters 🐟
Waters 🐟

More by Waters 🐟

View profile
    • Like