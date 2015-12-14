Frankie Elicker

Fret Not

Fret Nots were created with the intent to provide an elegant way for users to occupy their hands when distracted or facing anxiety. Designed to have a subtle yet pleasant appearance, Fret Nots can help you help yourself and your perfectly normal fidget habit.

Dec 14, 2015
