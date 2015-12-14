Aaron Taylor-Waldman

Research Lab Badge

Aaron Taylor-Waldman
Aaron Taylor-Waldman
  • Save
Research Lab Badge research science lab branding crest triangle logo logotype icon badge
Download color palette

Revised badge + colors for a biology research lab team

199c859c2ab343a4da940eb15451fc78
Rebound of
Research Lab Badge
By Aaron Taylor-Waldman
View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Aaron Taylor-Waldman
Aaron Taylor-Waldman

More by Aaron Taylor-Waldman

View profile
    • Like