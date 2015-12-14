Hector Heredia

Kelati Holdings Logo

Hector Heredia
Hector Heredia
  • Save
Kelati Holdings Logo company business illustrator brand k letter blue planet vector logo
Download color palette

Press "L" if you like!

Behance | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | JHereM Site

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Hector Heredia
Hector Heredia

More by Hector Heredia

View profile
    • Like