Chad Bercea

G Logo

Chad Bercea
Chad Bercea
  • Save
G Logo label music guitar bass design logo g
Download color palette

Just finished up a project for a client and this was actually one of the rejects, but it was my fav. One of the owners of Gullch.com used to play bass back before he started producing records, hence the 1970's style P-Bass headstock.

I posted the final over here.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Chad Bercea
Chad Bercea
Product Designer

More by Chad Bercea

View profile
    • Like