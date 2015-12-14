Roscoe Tsalacopoulos
Envato

Envato Community Badges - Collector

Roscoe Tsalacopoulos
Envato
Roscoe Tsalacopoulos for Envato
  • Save
Envato Community Badges - Collector minimal gif flat design icon clean badge vector illustration
Download color palette

As part of our commitment to the community at Envato, I've been tasked with redesigning all of the reward badges.

For all of the badges, I have design a large, and a small version, as they will be displayed differently in various locations and contexts.

This one is earned upon the first purchase of an item on Envato Market.

To see the newly designed badges go here

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Envato
Envato

More by Envato

View profile
    • Like