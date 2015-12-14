Jackie Liao

San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge

The golden gate bridge gets a lot of love, so I'd thought I show the bay bridge some love!

Opened one year earlier that the golden gate and 2x as long.

Also, the icon of the Golden State Warriors.

