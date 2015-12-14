Ihor Vitkovskyi

Real Snow Overlays

20 New snow overlay effects, just drop transperent PNG file to your art, photo, background or other project and enjoy!
You will receive 5 layered .PSD files, 5000x5000 res., & 20 PNG files with transperent and black backgrounds (sorted to different folders)

Download: http://crtv.mk/a0JBj

