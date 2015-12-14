Envato Community Badges - Author Sales

Roscoe Tsalacopoulos
As part of our commitment to the community at Envato, I've been tasked with redesigning all of the reward badges.

This one is my take on our much loved paw print that signifies different levels of sales achievements.

As an Envato author reaches higher levels of sales, their paw print will become larger and more menacing.

To see the newly designed badges go here

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
