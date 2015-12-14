Brittany Nielsen

Lady Huskies Basketball

Lady Huskies Basketball type design shirt hand-lettered lettering high school huskies basketball
I revisited an old design I had done last year and tweaked/cleaned it up a bit. I think I want to get these printed on some shirts for my girls. This is my last year coaching at my Alma Mater so might as well go out with a bang!

I was inspired by a design by Rami Niemi (http://www.raminiemi.com/Nike-Basketball-Festival) for this piece.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
