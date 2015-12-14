Matt Dunne

Data Grid 2

Matt Dunne
Matt Dunne
  • Save
Data Grid 2 technology computer gif loop after effects data graph heads up display interface hud trim paths animation
Download color palette

Crop of the updated version. A bit less motion in this crop but I like some of the new elements a lot. Once again, 95% of this is not designed by me, but I handled the animation.

View at 2x for some of the smaller/more transparent parts!

Data grid drib still 2x
Rebound of
Data Grid Assets
By Matt Dunne
Matt Dunne
Matt Dunne

More by Matt Dunne

View profile
    • Like