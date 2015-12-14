Ariel Saldana

Daily UI #1 - Login

Ariel Saldana
Ariel Saldana
  • Save
Daily UI #1 - Login day001 daily100 login ui daily day 6 dailyui
Download color palette

Started the Daily UI Challenge, here is day 1 - Login.

Hope you guys like it, Feel free to drop a comment!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Ariel Saldana
Ariel Saldana

More by Ariel Saldana

View profile
    • Like