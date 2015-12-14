Dan Doan
Microsoft Power BI

Loading Animations, Take Two (Reports)

Dan Doan
Microsoft Power BI
Dan Doan for Microsoft Power BI
  • Save
Loading Animations, Take Two (Reports) ux ui power bi microsoft loading kung fu go hawks fried chicken data vis dashboards business intelligence animation
Download color palette

Posting once a month is better than none right?
This is the updated, finalized mock of the new Loading Experience for Dashboards and Reports on Power BI.
This version uses a better loader animation that fits more inline with our brand. Luckily @Bethany Heck planned ahead and had this little guy ready to go. We've also updated the visuals with new placeholder icons to give people an expectation of what's to come.

Loader copy still 2x
Rebound of
Little Loader animation
By Bethany Heck
Microsoft Power BI
Microsoft Power BI

More by Microsoft Power BI

View profile
    • Like