Loading Animations, Take Two (Reports)

Posting once a month is better than none right?
This is the updated, finalized mock of the new Loading Experience for Dashboards and Reports on Power BI.
This version uses a better loader animation that fits more inline with our brand. Luckily @Bethany Heck planned ahead and had this little guy ready to go. We've also updated the visuals with new placeholder icons to give people an expectation of what's to come.