Just finished project for "PLEME" in serbian language. Translated to english it means "TRIBE". Logo is for my friend and his hiking/camping group. They are very passionate about it and they wanted to have some kind identity or symbol for their group. It's been a lot of fun working on this one, learned a lot during the process :)
Hope you enjoy it.
Always available for freelance work.
Cheers,
DK