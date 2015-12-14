Dusan Klepic

Pleme

Just finished project for "PLEME" in serbian language. Translated to english it means "TRIBE". Logo is for my friend and his hiking/camping group. They are very passionate about it and they wanted to have some kind identity or symbol for their group. It's been a lot of fun working on this one, learned a lot during the process :)

Hope you enjoy it.

Always available for freelance work.

Cheers,
DK

