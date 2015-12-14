Sarah Lawrence

Sarah Lawrence
Sarah Lawrence
Snø Spice Logo branding party ice cream vector logo
Managed to put together a really basic identity system in under a week—Snø Spice is essentially a spice shaker filled with goodies to mix into your vanilla ice cream. I appreciated the challenge of getting this done in a tight timeline, but would've preferred more time in the future!

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
