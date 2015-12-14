Andrew Lee

Daily UI - 040 - Recipe

Daily UI - 040 - Recipe
Well, I pulled this from a live site that was in the middle of development, then got abandoned.

My great idea was to present the ingredients you needed, inline with the directions so you wouldnt have to scroll back and forth trying to figure out how much of what you needed for that particular step.

If you want to check out a busted site with some good recipes on it, the URL is www.leefamilydinner.com

Enjoy!

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
