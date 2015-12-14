Daily UI - 040 - Recipe

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Well, I pulled this from a live site that was in the middle of development, then got abandoned.
My great idea was to present the ingredients you needed, inline with the directions so you wouldnt have to scroll back and forth trying to figure out how much of what you needed for that particular step.
If you want to check out a busted site with some good recipes on it, the URL is www.leefamilydinner.com
Enjoy!