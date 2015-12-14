Theo Tsongidis

Magic Card Logomark

Theo Tsongidis
Theo Tsongidis
  • Save
Magic Card Logomark logo logomark magic cards wizard
Download color palette

Further exploration of one of the previous ideas

F356a76106ee514d4cd5ab8dfed96a2a
Rebound of
Magic Logomarks
By Theo Tsongidis
View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Theo Tsongidis
Theo Tsongidis

More by Theo Tsongidis

View profile
    • Like