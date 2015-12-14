Andrew Lee

Daily UI - 039 - Testimonial

Daily UI - 039 - Testimonial dailyui restaurant review polar bear
Did a testimonial for a fictional character that ate at a fictional restaurant, which for a bear, could actually just be a fishing spot.

Anywho, sticking with those animated gif backgrounds... Jump on the bandwagon anytime now, friends.

-Andrew

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
