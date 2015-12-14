In just a few days @Brad Woodard and I are releasing our first in a series of brush sets.

This first pack is called the SpaceRanger Photoshop Brush Set and Tutorial Pack (trying to shorten this name, haha).

The Photoshop brushes were created to make it easy to recreate the pencil illustration style found in children's books from the 1960s (think Golden Books).

The brushes were made by referencing 1950s and '60s children's books, then creating them and having Brad use and critique them until they were perfect.

Then Brad created 3 tutorials to illustrate exactly how he made this space ranger illustration. So as soon as you grab the pack you can start watching the videos and using them on a project!

This pack will be available on the RetroSupply Co. shop as well as @Creative Market