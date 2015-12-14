Gerardo M.

Daily UI #003 - Landing Page

Gerardo M.
Gerardo M.
  • Save
Daily UI #003 - Landing Page ui dailyui
Download color palette

Decided to create a landing page for the Leica SL. Feedback would be appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Gerardo M.
Gerardo M.

More by Gerardo M.

View profile
    • Like