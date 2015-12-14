Tasman+Pacific - assembling now

I'm excited to say that I'm forming a new remote design collective - Tasman+Pacific.

My goal is to recruit a team of the most talented creative and technical minds from across New Zealand and make awesome digital products together.

This is the kiwi anti-agency. No central location, no expensive office rent, no commuting. No bureaucracy, no suits, no wasted time in meetings. Just efficient and coordinated brand, website, and product delivery by a network of New Zealand’s most talented creative professionals.

Learn more: http://benek.nz/taspac

Seeking branding expert and creative senior web developer for founding partner positions, as well as other members in photography, video, illustration, animation, mobile development, print design, etc.

Are you a New Zealand freelancer or owner of your own small business? Think you'd be a good member? or know someone who might be?

Invitation is strictly by invite only so contact me for more info if you're interested.

