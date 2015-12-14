Dark Matter - Issue 3 - Mosk

5 REASONS WHY YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO DOCUMENT MOSKSTRAUMEN (AND OTHER NATURAL MONUMENTS)

1 - Poe couldn’t do it so you shouldn’t try. “An abyss penetrating the globe…Moskoe-strom” was too much for the mad poet, and he was especially qualified to handle its weird power. Verne. Melville. Norcross. Magnus. Ramus. Dass. What do they have in common? They are merely men, mortal men, seeking to capture the maelstrom, but none succeed. The pursuit to place natural force upon the page is a fool's errand, and to domesticate Njord's sorrow is an entirely separate perversion.

2 - You are not Moskstraumen’s Creator, therefore you have no right to perpetuate the message. You were not present for the subduction of the plates, you have no right to chronicle the incident. Greater, still, than the Gulf of Corryvreckan, Old Sow, Naruto, Saltstraumen and Skookumchuck, Moskstraumen’s ability defies capture. And unique, too, in its presence in open sea. Were you there when the tides began to pull and swirl? Had you arrived when the Carta Marina was proposed and executed? I think not. Your feeble ability to use coherent language when considering the pool is proof enough that you wield not the devastating creativity to make the thing, itself. I wonder, precisely how long did it take for you to decide what to wear this morning? What to eat for your first meal? Which of your several cereals to gorge upon? It is an immediate and absolute decisiveness which will swell the sea in such a way.

3 - You are not Moskstraumen’s Owner, therefore this great instance was not bestowed upon you to have or offer to another. Lofoten is not your property, the planet is not property, in fact. Your home is not your property, and your mind is not your property. No, you belong to the planet and not in a way by which you deserve to feel comfort toward. I hope this news will not allow you any comfort. Stop smiling.

4 - You cannot pronounce its title with your sick tongue. I request you never attempt another language, lest you stain another culture beyond your privilege. I have heard what you do to the name “Passyunk”, and it is a foul sound you make.

5 - You are not a paleoceanographic cartographer, this is not your domain. It is not your role to report upon Njord’s desire of the sea. Leave such a task to Njord, himself. Had Melville received consultation from your prowess before setting the Pequod to its fate, your merit would reach closer to that of one who may speak on behalf of the ocean floor and it’s awful craving. If Verne did allow your editing when sunk twenty-thousand leagues, your position on the matter would perhaps be lifted. It is known, however, that the gross ambition of Ramus’ imagination permitted those men to contribute to the chorus of fiction, the tales told which have led you here to consider making remarks on Moskoe-strom. Lies built on lies built by liars, and here we are. You may now realize your inability to contribute anything of value and lay down your pen. Speak nothing, and break the cycle of mistruth. Stand aside and leave Earth to conduct itself without your prattling.

If you are, in fact, one who maps the floor of the ocean, I apologize for the assumption. I wasn’t honestly expecting you to have studied the subject, and I do respect your focus. Still, the terrible whirlpool of Lofoten and the naturally-occurring circumstances surrounding it are perfectly suitable without your comment. I command you with the above bullets: abandon your attempt to illustrate the divinity of the world with your ugly words. You will undoubtedly fuck it up.