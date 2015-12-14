Heather Clark Lynn

Sunday Morning Coming Down

coffee johnny cash hand lettering beer texas ranger creek
Couldn't wait to share... had to swipe this photo of my latest project from my friends at Ranger Creek! Basically anytime a creative brief references Johnny Cash you know it's going to be a fun project to work on. It's a British Strong Ale brewed with locally roasted coffee beans and yes, great for breakfast :)

