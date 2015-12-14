Benek Responsive Case Studies

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One thing I really strived for with my new portfolio design was a super clean, minimal, monochrome presentation so the screenshots of my work could do the talking with any distraction or extra ornamentation.
I don't like how some people try to spice up their work by rendering nifty 3d views, complex background graphics or added imagery, all that shit that's really popular on Behance.
I wanted to do the opposite and present my work in the most honest way possible. I want people to get a real insight into the kind of work I produce, not just how trendy and viral I can make a long-form case study image for Pinterest.
So I made the screenshots big - native resolutions for desktop, tablet, and mobile screenshots so I could show them without resizing or blurring when possible - simple text, a few blockquotes, and nothing else.
How do you think it works? Hit "L" if you like it.
View my new portfolio and tell me what you think: http://benek.nz
Follow me | Website | Behance | Pinterest | LinkedIn | Twitter