Business Card Stack Mock-Up

Business Card Stack Mock-Up mockup mock-up realistic render presentation stack foil gold silver mock up business card foil stamp
11 psd files
Card dimensions – 85×55 mm
Resolution – 4000×2667px

—Editable via smart object
—Foil Stamping
—Paper Texture Control
—Global Illumination
—Fully separated and movable objects and shadows
—Automatically updatable sides - We've included an action which will automatically update your sides to match your design and foil stamping design as well with just a click of a mouse!

Now available for purchase. Find out more at:
http://graphicriver.net/item/business-card-stack-mockup/14027199?ref=Zeisla

Rebound of
Business Card Stack Mock-Up
By Zeisla
