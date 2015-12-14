Amir Hamdi
Top 10 Email Design Podcast Episodes of 2015

Amir Hamdi
Amir Hamdi for Litmus
Top 10 Email Design Podcast Episodes of 2015 podcast marketing design email icon ribbon microphone mic blog depth flat illustration
It’s been a busy year.

Between snippets dropping, the usual email client shenanigans, and some great community discussions, there hasn’t been a lot of time for regular podcasting. Still, we managed to get a few episodes of The Email Design Podcast published. With 2016 quickly approaching, it seemed like the perfect time to reflect on the top episodes of The Email Design Podcast from 2015.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
