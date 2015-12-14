Page Menu UI

Ehren Miller

Another Framer project (shout out to @Gal Shir for original the design!) that was a personal challenge. In real use, I'd probably dial back the elasticity of the page bounce, but it was a lot of fun to try to implement.

http://share.framerjs.com/1os1jjw1w9vs/

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
