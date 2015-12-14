Kat Obermeyer

Corona Vengo Exterior

Kat Obermeyer
Kat Obermeyer
  • Save
Corona Vengo Exterior print hardware machine exterior
Download color palette

Vengo exterior for Corona. Produced and displayed at NYC Startup Week

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Kat Obermeyer
Kat Obermeyer

More by Kat Obermeyer

View profile
    • Like