Nigel Sussman

Tracking Consumers Snowy Scene - crop 2

Nigel Sussman
Nigel Sussman
  • Save
Tracking Consumers Snowy Scene - crop 2 marketing computer consumer cross-section infographic illustration people new york drawing isometric
Download color palette
567dcd4f86f8511a94ec9dcea1e51118
Rebound of
Tracking Consumers Snowy Scene - crop 1
By Nigel Sussman
Nigel Sussman
Nigel Sussman
hand-made isometric illustrations & murals

More by Nigel Sussman

View profile
    • Like