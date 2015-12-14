Ehren Miller

Weather

Had some fun using loops in Framer to create and animate snowfall. Fun stuff: there are 21 different snowflake shapes, and the small flakes fall behind the front row of trees. In real life, it'd be better to do this with a gif, but I did it for the challenge.

http://share.framerjs.com/9gh1712x8htr/

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
