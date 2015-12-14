Adam Sandoval
MM Brand Agency

Rebrand:O'clock

Adam Sandoval
MM Brand Agency
Adam Sandoval for MM Brand Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Rebrand:O'clock digital clock clock rebrand mm brand agency illustration
Download color palette

This clock didn't get to grace the cover of one of our ebooks but it was a fun exploration.

You can check out the ebook here > http://mmbrandagency.com/ebooks/is-it-time-to-rebrand/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
MM Brand Agency
MM Brand Agency
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MM Brand Agency

View profile
    • Like