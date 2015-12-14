Sam Dunn

12 Inks of Christmas

Welcome to the #12inksofchristmas

Everyday from now until Christmas, I’m planning on doing another daily drawing featuring something festive!

Please feel free to join in, there’s no prepared list of elements, just whatever the day brings!

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
