Fritz Duggan

More Civilized Age

Fritz Duggan
Fritz Duggan
  • Save
More Civilized Age responsive web lightsabers
Download color palette

Here’s my bit to add to the Star Wars hype. I made a site that catalogs all the saber battles in the first six films. I can’t wait to find out what happens in the seventh! Check it out at: http://morecivilizedage.com
#morecivilizedage

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Fritz Duggan
Fritz Duggan

More by Fritz Duggan

View profile
    • Like