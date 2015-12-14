Recite The Quran

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Yeah.. this is the holy book apps.
You can read the book and the apps will record and give you a sign based on tajweed and makhaarijul huruuf concept, green for best, yellow for good, and red for bad.
After you read, you can get your score and your notes for yellow and red point by how it should be (like a course) :)
Then, you could take a practice everyday.. Start from read, then you could start memorize it!