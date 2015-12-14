empatía

El Aristo ios design argentina simple packaging identity minimal brand branding logo
We were asked to design the visual identity and packaging of a tea's house based in Jujuy, Argentina. El Aristo sells high level tea. Tea is the second most consumed beverage on Earth after water, in many cultures it is also consumed at elevated social events, such as afternoon tea.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
