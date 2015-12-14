Sophia Umansky
Canary Testing Group pick axe feather helmet tester yellow coal mine bird canary
Canaries were used by coal miners to test the dangers of Carbon monoxide inside the mine tunnels. This was a fitting concept for a software testing group logo/illustration shirt design.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
