envelope→share.svg

Share icons are tricky, and so are animated svg's. This little thing is *both*, and while there might not be any appropriate way to actually put it to use, it might be useful to reference down the road.
Here's the codepen where the magic happens: http://codepen.io/jringenberg/pen/NxGVWq