Brand archetypes 3

Brand archetypes 3
Illustrative pictograms of brand Archetypes.
Who recognizes James Dean in that set? There is also Aristotle and Falcor. Creme de la creme of pop culture most important characters;)
Here you can find some more information about who is who in here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/21647793/12-Brand-Archetypes
Designed for Cluostudio, Krakow (Now Pleo Design and S Design).

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
