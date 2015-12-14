Brand archetypes 2

Illustrative pictograms of brand Archetypes.

Who recognizes James Dean in that set? There is also Aristotle and Falcor. Creme de la creme of pop culture most important characters;)

Here you can find some more information about who is who in here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/21647793/12-Brand-Archetypes

Designed for Cluostudio, Krakow (Now Pleo Design and S Design).