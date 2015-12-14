Portfolio Revamp

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I decided to revamp my website to something that needs less updating. Played with some new technologies while doing it too and animations. It's completely dynamic and everythings inject through a json file for each section including icons specified.
seen here: http:www.bryce-snyder.com/