Succulent Teaser

It's been a whole summer in the making, but tomorrow my new skateboarding film drops! Succulent was produced, edited and shot by myself and features a handful of Duluth-based skaters. All footage was captured with an iPhone and Death Lens. Keep your eyes peeled!

Watch the teaser here—
http://vimeo.com/148794738

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Cofounder of Graphic Science
